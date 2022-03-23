Salman Khan in Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan; 6 times actor’s pics got leaked and went viral

Bollywood filmmakers are generally lauded for their unique stories and for casting strong actors in their films. As soon as the filmmakers announce any new project, fans excitedly wait for updates and love to catch that one glimpse from the upcoming movie. Here are some of the celebs who were in news in the past after some of their pictures from the sets got leaked and went viral on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ in Spain. Time and again, pictures of his look got leaked from the sets making the wait for the film harder. A few days back, several photographs clicked by the International publication went viral on the internet. In the pictures, Shah Rukh was seen flaunting his washboard abs as he shot for the film outside what looked like a villa. Dressed in green cargo, the superstar flaunted his chiseled chest and long hair. Within no time, SRK fans reshared the pictures on social media and expressed excitement over his comeback.

Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha

Fans of Aamir Khan have been eagerly waiting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Several pictures of his look from Ladakh made it to social media. The film's cast and crew shot several crucial scenes in Kargil where Aamir was also joined by South actor Naga Chaitanya. In the leaked photographs, Aamir was seen donning the military training uniform and sported cropped haircut. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and will release in August, this year.

Salman Khan from Tiger 3

Not long time back, Salman Khan was in Russia shooting for his film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaf. While all the details were kept under the wrap, several photographs of Salman’s look from the film got leaked and surfaced online. In fact, a video also went viral wherein Salman Khan was seen walking on the streets with his nephew Nirvaan. To note, Nirvan was assisting director Maneesh Sharma in the film. In the leaked look from Tiger 3, Salman was seen sporting a brown beard and long hair. Apart from Russia, Tiger 3 is also being shot in Turkey and Austria.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra

The film starring Alia and Ranbir kicked off 2 years back and since then, fans have been excited to see the chemistry of the real-life couple on screen. Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the actors took off to shoot for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and just yesterday, we got our hands over the leaked pictures from the sets. In the new photographs, Ranbir and Alia can be seen shooting on the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi. While Alia could be seen clad in a pretty yellow dress, Ranbir can be seen in a red shirt with jeans and shades.

Deepika Padukone from Pathaan

Deepika Padukone, who is filming for Pathaan in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan, has left the internet by the storm ever since her sizzling pictures from the sets leaked online. The photographs which are all over the internet show Deepika clad in a lovely yellow halter neck swimwear. She can be seen getting out of the pool and wrapping herself in a towel, flaunting her toned physique.

