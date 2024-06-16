Salman Khan to don bearded look for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar? New PIC with music director Sajid Khan goes viral ahead of shoot

Salman Khan is all set to commence the shoot of his next movie, the highly anticipated Sikandar, on June 18, 2024. A new picture of the superstar has gone viral on the internet ahead of the film going on floors.

Posing alongside music director Sajid Khan, Salman is seen sporting a bearded appearance, which makes us wonder if this will be his look for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

Salman Khan poses with Sajid Khan in new picture before kicking off Sikandar shoot

Today, June 16, musician Sajid Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Salman Khan. In the photograph, Salman was seen donning a beige t-shirt and wearing a silver chain around his neck. The actor sported a beard as he posed with a slight smile on his face.

In the caption, Sajid Khan revealed that the duo recently spent some time together. He wrote, “Time spend wth ma brother is the best time@salmankhan enjoyed after a long time at panvel farm house. god bless u bhai #friendship #star.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans showcased their appreciation for the picture in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Lovely Picc Bhaijaan,” while another exclaimed, “Sajid sir n salman sir lots of respect n love.”

A user expressed, “Thanks for sharing the pic! We are missing him badly.. still a year to see him on big screen.” Many others conveyed their love with red heart and fire emojis.

Salman Khan to begin Sikandar’s shooting with an air action sequence

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar announced that the shoot would begin on June 18 with a grand-scale aerial action scene. The post stated, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence!”

In the film, Salman will be seen opposite Animal fame actress Rashmika Mandanna, marking their first collaboration. Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

