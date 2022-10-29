Salman Khan to join hands with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee for his next? Read details

Salman Khan , the Bollywood superstar has an exciting line-up of promising projects in his acting career. However, the Tiger 3 actor is going through a not-so-good phase in his acting career, with some unsuccessful back-to-back outings. Salman Khan is reportedly looking forward to collaborating with many talented filmmakers for his future films, especially from South cinema. Now, the latest updates suggest that the Bollywood superstar might team up with Atlee , the director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan , for an upcoming Bollywood film.

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is impressed with director Atlee's filmography and is keen to join hands with him for an upcoming project. The young Tamil director, who has only delivered blockbuster films in his career so far, is also said to be eagerly waiting to direct the Bollywood superstar. The latest reports suggest that the actor-director duo might team up for a family entertainer after Atlee finishes the shooting of his upcoming Tamil film, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is currently busy with some promising projects in his kitty, including Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 and his home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Tiger 3, which features him once again as the celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, is the third installment of the franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The project, which is currently in its post-production stage, is slated to hit the theatres for Diwali 2023. The superstar will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan.

Director Atlee's upcoming films

Atlee, who is one of the most promising young filmmakers in the Tamil film industry, is gearing up for his grand Bollywood debut with the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The movie, which is touted to be an action-comedy entertainer, is slated to hit the theatres in June 2023. Atlee is reportedly planning to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for the fifth time for the star's 68th film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, very soon.

