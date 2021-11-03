Salman Khan is a total cowboy, Iulia Vantur stuns in polka dot saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
News,salman khan,Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan is a total cowboy, Iulia Vantur stuns in polka dot saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The festive season has just commenced and it appears that Bollywood celebs are all set to embrace the holidays with great zeal and enthusiasm. Many prominent names have already begun sharing the greetings of the festival of light by organising Diwali parties for close friends and families. On the day of Dhanteras, it was producer Ramesh Taurani who organised a Diwali bash in the city. Salman and Iulia Vantur were among the prominent faces who graced the event.

While Salman Khan looked dapper in black, complementing his look rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur opted for a black and white saree. While doing so, the musician shelled out major retro look goals by bringing back the polka dot trend. Salman Khan kept his look simple with formal black shoes, on the other hand, Vantur opted for statement jewellery and a matching clutch. Both Salman and Iulia took some brief time out to pose for the pictures before entering the bash. 

Check out the photos here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

ALSO READ| ‘I feel Salman Khan is lonely’ says Mahesh Manjrekar on his issues with the actor not marrying

Credits: Viral Bhayani


