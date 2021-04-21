Salman Khan treats fans with a new poster of Radhe ahead of trailer release tomorrow; Says Toh milte hain kal

Salman Khan has dropped a new poster from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his social media. Meanwhile, the trailer of the same will be out tomorrow.

and ’s forthcoming action flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films releasing this year. Much to fans’ delight, keeping up with his promise of an Eid release, the Sultan actor has announced that the movie will simultaneously release on multiple platforms. The Prabhu Deva directorial will have a multi-platform release this Eid (May 13). Along with a theatrical release, the film will also be out on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex as well as DTH operators.

Also, the highly awaited trailer of the film will release tomorrow across the digital world – YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Dabangg Khan, who is leaving no stone unturned to create the curiosity about the same, has now dropped a new poster of Radhe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a poster wherein he can be seen holding a gun in his trademark style. Going by the latest poster, it is quite evident that the upcoming actioner will have high octane action sequences. Sharing the poster, the handsome star wrote, “Toh milte hain kal... #RadheTrailerOutTomorrow.”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s Instagram post below:

The makers of Radhe wished to give the audience the option to choose between a theatrical and at-home viewing. A spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said in a statement, “We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”

Besides Salman & Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

