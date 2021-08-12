Salman Khan trolled after a blackbuck is spotted in his picture with Mirabai Chanu; Fans call it ironic

Mirabai Chanu has made every Indian proud by winning a silver medal at the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020. Wishes are pouring in from every corner, and even after the Olympic games is over, she continues to rule the hearts of many and grab all the attention. Recently, Chanu was in the headlines as her picture with superstar went viral on the internet. Salman posted a picture with Mirabai as he stood beside the athlete, and both of them smiled for the camera. Well, this pic did make headlines, but what caught the attention of all the eagle-eyed netizens was that a blackbuck was imprinted on the Kick star's shawl.

Interestingly, a small detail on the shawl presented to the actor caught everyone's attention. Salman Khan posed with Mirabai Chanu wearing a shawl with a deer embroidered on it, and fans could not get over it. Netizens trolled the actor as they felt that it was a blackbuck imprinted on his shawl. One user tweeted, "All things aside, can't get my eyes off the Blackbuck." Another user wrote, “Theres a black buck imprinted on Salman's shawl. How ironic?!” A closer look at the picture proves that the animal in question was not a blackbuck, but a Sangai deer of Mirabai's home state of Manipur. But, this did not stop the netizens from having a meme fest on Twitter.

Check out the tweets.

Salman khan met mirabai_chanu today.. And someone played the black buck prank on him! Look to the bottom of the picture.. pic.twitter.com/F3U34iYzga — Gautham Vinjamuri (@itzvrc) August 11, 2021

Salman bhai, Is it black buck on shawl?

— Rajeev Kapoor (@RajeevK24365521) August 11, 2021

All things aside, can’t get my eyes off the Blackbuck. pic.twitter.com/UwjT23ralX — Srinwantu Dey (@srinwantudey) August 11, 2021

Black buck lover salman bhaihttps://t.co/8LmKn1tihG — Tanish (@stfutanishh) August 11, 2021

Theres a black buck imprinted on Salman's shawl. How ironic?! — Shresth Gupta (@shrestg) August 11, 2021

On the work front, Salman is working is busy working on Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He even had Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez in his kitty and will soon be seen in Antim alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

