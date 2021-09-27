Salman Khan trolled for wearing his mask upside down while returning after Tiger 3 shoot

Salman Khan made quite a style statement yesterday when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport after he returned from Austria. He had left almost more than a month back with to shoot for a schedule of their upcoming movie Tiger 3. Fans went crazy for Salman when they saw him at the airport yesterday. Pictures of the superstar are floating all across the internet but one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the actor’s mask. The eagle-eyed netizens spotted that the actor was wearing his mask upside down and got trolled by the netizens.

In one of the close-up pictures posted on the internet of Salman Khan from the airport, it is visible that the actor was wearing his mask upside down. Salman wore a plain black coloured mask with his initials SK printed on it. In the pictures that are going viral, we can see those initials upside down and from that fans have come to a conclusion that his mask was upside down. Many users took to the comments section on Instagram and laughed at the actor. One user wrote, “Kabhi mask na pehnewala insaan jab mask pehenta hai so that's proof ..Salman ka ulta mask is proof.” The user wrote, “Mask bhai ulta hai”.

Take a look:

Tiger 3 shoot began in Turkey. After wrapping up the schedule in Turkey, the team headed to Austria to shoot a few dance and action sequences. According to the latest report, almost 65 per cent of the film's shoot is done. The team will now head back to Mumbai to complete the remaining shoot and a set will be constructed for the same. A source close to the unit told ETimes, “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”

