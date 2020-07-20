Salman Khan trying his hands at farming & driving a tractor in his new VIDEO is sure to break the internet

Salman Khan has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen indulging in farming activities. Check out the video.

is making the most of his quarantine period indulging in multiple activities and many instances prove it. The actor has also been active on social media where he has been sharing updates about his daily life with the fans and well-wishers. For the unversed, the Kick star is currently residing at his Panvel residence with a few of his family members and friends. In the meantime, the actor also shot for two music videos at his farmhouse.

As of now, Salman has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he gives us a glimpse of how he spent his weekend this time. The actor is driving a tractor over the field and helping others while farming that can be seen in the video. Clad in a simple loose t-shirt and black lowers, the Bharat star can be seen walking through the field behind the tractor. And well, of course, his caption speaks it all – farming!

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. It also featured , , Sunil Grover, , and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. He will next feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha again. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman has already announced another project slated for next year which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Pooja Hegde.

