Salman Khan turns 54; Fans gather outside his house to wish him on his birthday

As Salman Khan turns 54 today, fans gather outside his house to wish the actor on his birthday.

As brings in his 54th birthday today, fans can't hold back their excitement to wish their favourite superstar. Following the yearly tradition, the fans once again came together and gathered outside Salman Khan's residence Galaxy to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him Happy Birthday. Last night, Salman ringed in his birthday with who's who of Bollywood marking their attendance at the actor's big bash and today, we see his fans celebrating his birthday with the same zeal.

Salman Khan hosted his birthday eve at brother Sohail Khan's residence at Bandra. The actor first cut his cake with the media. He arrived with his Dabangg 3 co-stars and Kiccha Sudeep. Later, he cut a four-storey cake with his family in the presence of parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and nephew Ahil Sharma. Dressed in a brown leather jacket and black ripped jeans, Salman Khan surely made for a dapper at 54.

On the work front, Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Dabangg 3. The film has already entered the 100 crore club within a week of its release and seems unstoppable. The actor ended 2019 with a bang and is now gearing up for 2020 with 2 sequels lined up. Salman has booked Eid 2020 for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and plans to release Kick 2 on Eid 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

