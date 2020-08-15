Salman Khan turns on his swag mode as he sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha to wish fans on Independence Day; Watch

Salman Khan’s 74th Independence Day wish for his fans was hatke as the superstar crooned to Saare Jahan Se Achcha; Take a look

Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars took to social media to send across Independence Day wishes to their fans. From , Amitabh Bachchan, Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan and others, a host of actors kick-started the day by penning heartwarming wishes on social media and now, we have come across a video of wherein the actors is seen crooning a song to wish his fans. Yes, producer and brother-in-law of Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, shared a video of Salman Khan singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha and alongside the video, he wrote, “Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan”.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan singing the song with a chorus in the background and at the end of the video, Salman Khan does a namaste and salaam. As we speak, Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and also, Salman Khan shot for the promo of season 14 of Bigg Boss and post that, Salman Khan came to Mumbai to shoot a promo video for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 and photos of the superstar had surfaced online which showed Salman seated in his car as he came out of the studios after completing his shoot

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and while the shooting of the film was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is being reported that Salman Khan will shoot for the remaining portions of Radhe at a studio in Mumbai.

