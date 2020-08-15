  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan turns on his swag mode as he sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha to wish fans on Independence Day; Watch

Salman Khan’s 74th Independence Day wish for his fans was hatke as the superstar crooned to Saare Jahan Se Achcha; Take a look
17234 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan turns on his swag mode as he sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha to wish fans on Independence Day; WatchSalman Khan turns on his swag mode as he sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha to wish fans on Independence Day; Watch

Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars took to social media to send across Independence Day wishes to their fans. From Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan and others, a host of actors kick-started the day by penning heartwarming wishes on social media and now, we have come across a video of Salman Khan wherein the actors is seen crooning a song to wish his fans. Yes, producer and brother-in-law of Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, shared a video of Salman Khan singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha and alongside the video, he wrote, “Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan”.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan singing the song with a chorus in the background and at the end of the video, Salman Khan does a namaste and salaam. As we speak, Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and also, Salman Khan shot for the promo of season 14 of Bigg Boss and post that, Salman Khan came to Mumbai to shoot a promo video for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 and photos of the superstar had surfaced online which showed Salman seated in his car as he came out of the studios after completing his shoot

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and while the shooting of the film was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is being reported that Salman Khan will shoot for the remaining portions of Radhe at a studio in Mumbai.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets trolled by Twitterati for promoting masks of his own brand

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement