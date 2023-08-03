Salman Khan unearths priceless throwback PIC to wish little sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar is totally busy in his career with some highly promising films in his kitty. The celebrated actor is also busy with his role as the host of the highly popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, when he is not shooting, Salman Khan spends all his free time with his family. Bollywood's beloved Bhaijaan is the doting elder brother of four siblings. The Dabangg actor recently surprised his fans by sharing a lovely throwback picture with his little sister, Arpita Khan Sharma,

Salman Khan shares a priceless throwback picture with Arpita Khan Sharma

The Tiger 3 actor took to his official Instagram handle and wished his beloved little sister Arpita Khan Sharma her birthday, with a special post. Salman Khan shared a priceless throwback picture with his sister on his page, with a caption that reads: "Happy birthday Arpita (heart and hug emojis) @arpitakhansharma."

In the picture, the Bollywood superstar is seen in his signature vintage look, in a black leather jacket with block prints. He paired the jacket with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers. Baby Arpita Khan Sharma, on the other hand, looks super cute in a white frock and cropped hair. The little girl is seen chewing her big brother's little finger, as she stared at his face adorably. Khan's lovely Instagram post is now receiving immense love from his fans and followers.

Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post, below:

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

The Bollywood superstar will be next seen in Tiger 3, the upcoming third installment of the highly celebrated Tiger franchise. The movie, which is helmed by Manish Sharma will once again feature Salman Khan as a highly skilled RAW agent. Katrina Kaif is returning as Zoya in the film, which is slated to hit the theatres in November 2023.

Later, he is expected to reunite with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming multi-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Salman Khan is also said to be teaming up with veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan, for his next outings in Bollywood.

