Salman Khan is upset over not being able to attend nephew Abdullah Khan’s funeral due to COVID 19 lockdown

As per a report, Salman Khan is extremely upset as he would be unable to be a part of nephew Abdullah Khan’s last rites owing to the COVID 19 outbreak and lockdown.

A day back, shared the news of his nephew Abdullah Khan’s demise and remembered him with a throwback photo. The Bharat star’s nephew was a fitness enthusiast just like Salman and used to run a business in Mumbai. As per reports, Abdullah was admitted to the hospital in Andheri post complaining of uneasiness. Later, on Salman’s insistence, he was moved closer to a hospital near Bharat star’s Bandra home. Being extremely close to Abdullah, Salman was heartbroken over his demise. However, now, the actor is upset about not being able to attend his funeral due to Coronavirus lockdown.

As per a report in Bombay Times, Salman is currently in his Panvel farmhouse with his entire family. After the lockdown was announced, Salman and his family moved there. However, now, with his nephew’s demise, Salman would not be able to travel to attend his last rites that would be held in Indore, Abdullah’s hometown. His manager revealed to Bombay Times that owing to COVID 19 lockdown, Salman wouldn’t be able to attend his last rites and that has left the actor extremely upset.

Also Read|Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passes away; Superstar mourns his death

Clarifying that Abdullah didn’t pass away due to COVID 19, Salman’s manager Jordy Patel said, “He died of heart failure following severe lung infection.” He further expressed that the Bharat actor is extremely upset over not being able to make it for his nephew’s funeral owing to Coronavirus shutdown. He said, “Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah’s hometown. Salman will visit the family later.”

Salman's post for Abdullah Khan:

Salman’s father also spoke to the daily and mentioned that Abdullah was close to the family. The senior writer said, “Abdullah mere nephew ka beta tha. I am glad that in the times of a lockdown also, all the paperwork went smoothly. Abdullah was staying in Mumbai, and was very close to all of us.”

Post Salman shared a photo of Abdullah and him, several celebs were left in shock. Since he was extremely close to Salman and his family, they were often seen together. The sudden and untimely demise of Salman’s nephew has left the entire family extremely upset.

Credits :Bombay Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More