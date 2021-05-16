Salman Khan urges fans not to watch Radhe on pirated sites: Cyber cell to take action against serious crime

Salman Khan shared a post requesting everyone to not participate in piracy as his film Radhe is streaming illegally on pirated sites. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film was released on Eid.

’s recently released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in the news lately. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was released on various OTT platforms on the occasion of Eid. However, the actioner got leaked online within hours of its release on a digital platform and was available for free download in HD quality on the website. While Radhe is streaming on pirated sites, the Wanted actor has now released a statement requesting his fans not to participate in watching the film on pirated sites. The handsome star also warned that the Cyber cell will take stringent action against this serious crime.

Taking to his social media handles, Salman shared a note that reads as “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. He added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post below:

The Prabhu Deva’s directorial has become Salman’s second lowest-rated film on IMDb. It has registered one of the lowest-ever scores on IMDb. The film currently has a 2.1/10 rating on the platform.

Besides, Sultan actor, Radhe also featured , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and leading DTH operators.

