  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan urges his fans to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput fans: Don't go by the language used

Salman Khan has taken to twitter to send across a message to his fans with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it."
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 12:23 am
Salman Khan urges his fans to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput fans: Don't go by the language usedSalman Khan urges his fans to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput fans: Don't go by the language used
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in complete shock. Soon after, the entire industry was mourning his death and in fact, condolences and prayers for him continue to keep coming in. However, amidst everything that is happening, there have been multiple debates about nepotism, how Bollywood treats outsiders, and so many other things for that matter.

This in turn, has lead to fan wars and while his fans continue to stick to their point of view, demanding justice for the actor, there are actors who seem to be at the receiving end of the fans' fury. None the less, no one has spoken about it just yet. And now, Salman Khan took to Twitter and went on to write, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Check out Salman Khan's tweet here:

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s charity foundation is a money laundering hub, writes Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; See Post

Meanwhile, netizens haven't spared this tweet of the actor as well and everyone has their own theory to put forward. The tweet has received about 1000s of comments as well as retweets in less than an hour (as of now) and it looks like there is not stopping them after all.

What do you think about all of this? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement