Salman Khan urges his fans to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput fans: Don't go by the language used

Salman Khan has taken to twitter to send across a message to his fans with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in complete shock. Soon after, the entire industry was mourning his death and in fact, condolences and prayers for him continue to keep coming in. However, amidst everything that is happening, there have been multiple debates about nepotism, how Bollywood treats outsiders, and so many other things for that matter.

This in turn, has lead to fan wars and while his fans continue to stick to their point of view, demanding justice for the actor, there are actors who seem to be at the receiving end of the fans' fury. None the less, no one has spoken about it just yet. And now, took to Twitter and went on to write, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Check out Salman Khan's tweet here:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, netizens haven't spared this tweet of the actor as well and everyone has their own theory to put forward. The tweet has received about 1000s of comments as well as retweets in less than an hour (as of now) and it looks like there is not stopping them after all.

