Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor rock traditional attires at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS

It’s the best time of the year. Streets are lit, and the merriment can be felt in the air. People have also started getting decked up and visiting their friends and family members for Diwali bash ahead of the festival.

Celebrations have also started in B-town, and Bollywood celebs have already been spotted attending multiple parties. Recently, Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded event that was attended by the who’s who of the TV and Indian film industry.

Ramesh Taurani drops pics from his star-studded Diwali party

Indian festivals are the best time to reunite and unwind with friends and family. Like many of us, even Bollywood celebs are busy hopping from one place to another, attending the Diwali parties of the A-listers. Among them was producer Ramesh Taurani, who recently organized a gala that was as starry as possible.

From Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kapoor, and many more stars gathered under one roof. Many television actors were also present at the bash. Taking to Instagram, the Race 3 producer dropped official pictures from the event that allegedly happened on Tuesday.

Sharing the pictures, Taurani penned, “Diwali celebrations have begun and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to bring in Diwali than with my close family, friends and colleagues. Thank you to everyone who made it, you have made the festive season brighter and I wish you and your loved ones a Very Happy Diwali.”

Take a look:

As expected, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, came dressed casually for the event in a yellow shirt paired with a pair of beige trousers. Scoop actress Karishma Tanna also arrived at the event with her husband, Varun Bangera, in a blue printed dress.

Take a look:

Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in an all-white desi attire, while Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif looked like royalty in the floral lehenga by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana looked his best in the beige-hued kurta-pajama set. Senior actor Govinda arrived in a black-colored kurta-pajama paired with a bright red shawl. Actress Vidya Balan also attended the gala with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Take a look:

Pinkvilla wishes you all a very Happy Diwali!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Suhana Khan and The Archies gang grace Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash