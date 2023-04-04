Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Ram Charan’s full-of-swag lungi dance is enough to make you groove on KKBKKJ Yentamma

Ever since Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and has been garnering a wide range of attention from audiences all over the nation. The film's music and songs has impressed the audiences for having a distinct flavour. After taking the internet by storm with the Bathukamma song, now, a new song titled Yentamma has been released and we bet fans cannot take their eyes off Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh’s lungi dance.

Yentamma song out

After the song Yentamma was released yesterday, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the entire song. In this song, we will see Salman Khan yet again in a traditional South Indian avatar. This song is a Hindi and Telugu fusion song and features Salman and Venkatesh in lungi’s. This song also features Pooja Hegde looking pretty in a lehenga, but the highlight of the song had to be Ram Charan’s entry in a lungi. The song is full of swag and we bet it will hit the right chords of the audience in one instance.

Check out the song:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

