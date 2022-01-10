‘Salman Khan is a very nice guy’ reveals Samantha Lockwood as she REACTS to link-up rumours with the actor

Salman Khan and his love life often make it to the headlines. Even though the actor has always said that he is not seeing anyone and he is very much single, fans never miss a chance to link him up with some or the other actress or anyone he has been seen with more than once. Well, recently his name has been linked with actor Samantha Lockwood, of Shoot The Hero and Hawaii Five-0 fame. The actress has finally opened up about being called Salman’s new girlfriend in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about link-up with Salman Khan, Samantha Lockwood said, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion." She also said that Salman's film Sultan is her 'favourite movie from Bollywood at the moment'.

She had also attended Salman Khan’s birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse last month. Talking about the party, she said that she just knew Salman at the party and had met him a couple of times before that so he was the only celebrity that she knew. She further said that for her, it was a party with lovely people and then by being at the party she came to learn who everybody was. She called the evening very elegant and said that everyone was ‘super nice’.

For the unversed, Samantha Lockwood, last month, had posted pictures on Instagram from her meet with Hrithik Roshan during her Mumbai visit. Sharing the photos, she had written, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree takes a witty jibe at Salman Khan for his snake biting incident & it'll leave you in splits; PIC