Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai & Sooryavanshi to release on the same date?

If media reports are to be believed, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi are going to lock horns at the box office in the month of May. Read further for more details.

After having a stellar 2019, is currently gearing up for his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned to complete the pending works related to the movie as soon as possible. On the other hand, is prepping for his maiden movie with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi much to the excitement of the fans and Bollywood movie buffs.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. But the makers have now pushed its release date because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Now, if media reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi is going to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office. The Prabhu Deva directorial's release date happens to be May 22, 2020, and now apparently the makers of Sooryavanshi are eyeing the same date for its release into the theatres.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was originally expected to clash with the -Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi Bomb anyways. But, if we go by the latest reports, Laxxmi Bomb’s release date will be pushed further and it will be replaced by Sooryavanshi. The cop drama will witness the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and after a long time. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Radhe also features and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Now, if the reports turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see which among the two movies will be able to win the hearts of the audiences.

