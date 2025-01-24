‘Salman Khan was very naughty’ reveals Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree; recalls how they used to tease director Sooraj Barjatya and his wife
Bhagyashree shared memories of the Maine Pyar Kiya set, calling Salman Khan 'naughty' and reminiscing about the fun they had teasing director Sooraj Barjatya and his wife.
Bollywood icon Salman Khan, known for his stellar acting and larger-than-life persona, recently was remembered by his co-actor. Bhagyashree, his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, reminisced about their early days, describing Salman’s playful and mischievous nature. She also shared fun memories of how they would team up to tease director Sooraj Barjatya and his wife, adding a touch of laughter to their filming journey.
In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Bhagyashree fondly reflected on her bond with Salman during the making of Maine Pyar Kiya. When asked about Salman being called a 'naughty boy', she said, "He was very naughty."
She revealed that it was a first-time experience for all three of them—Salman Khan, who was new to the industry after Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Sooraj Barjatya, who was making his debut as a director, and herself. She described the atmosphere as reminiscent of the first day of college, where everyone is figuring out friendships.
Bhagyashree also shared how she and Salman would often find ways to playfully tease Sooraj Barjatya on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya. "Sooraj ji ki nayi nayi shaadi hui thi. So more often than not, mein aur Salman baat karte the ki Sooraj ji ko kese chidaaye aur Vineeta bhabhi ko kaise chidaaye," she said. (Sooraj ji had just gotten married. So more often than not, Salman and I would talk about how to tease Sooraj ji and how to tease Vineeta bhabhi).
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is all set to star in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated for a theatrical release this Eid.
