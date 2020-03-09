Salman Khan waving at fans during a drive cannot be missed; Watch Video

Salman Khan, who is currently working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, won hearts with his overwhelming gesture towards his fans.

Bollywood stars enjoy a massive fan following and getting a glimpse of their favourite celeb is like a dream come true for every cine buff. And if that celeb is , the excitement of seeing him off the screen will certainly know no limits. Interestingly, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also acknowledges the love shown by his fans and does reciprocate the affection in every way he can. From meeting his fans on the sets of his project to obliging them with a selfie, Salman is often seen doing so.

But his recent gesture towards fans is winning the hearts all over again. A video of the Dabangg 3 star is a doing rounds on social media wherein Salman was seen waving at his during a drive on Bandra Worli Sea Link. In the video, Salman was seen travelling in a white car with him sitting on the front passenger seat. As soon as he crossed another car, with fans going all gaga to see him, the superstar was seen waving at them with a smile. Needless to say, it was a moment to remember forever for the fans. Isn’t it?

Take a look at Salman Khan’s recent video of waving at his fans from his car:

Talking about the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva. Interestingly, the cop drama marks Salman’s second collaboration with Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in key roles and is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

