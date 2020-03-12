Salman Khan waving at fans during Tubelight shooting in Manali will make your heart beam with joy; WATCH VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

This video was made while Salman Khan was shooting for his 2017 release Tubelight in Manali wherein the superstar was accompanied by child actor Matin Rey Tangu.

Bollywood’s Gen Y has begun taking over the industry and gradually carving a niche for themselves. However, they still have miles to go before they can compete with the titans of the industry. One such titan is who isn’t just ruling Bollywood for over three decades but is also crowned as the king of millions of hearts. Apart from the box office success, the superstar also enjoys a massive fan following across the world for his acting prowess, swag and of course his generosity.

And while Salman is a delight to watch be it on the big screen or off screen, fans often throng outside his residence and even at his shooting locations. Interestingly, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has often expressed his gratitude towards the love showered on him and tries to reciprocate it in any way he can. In fact, we have got our hands on a video, wherein Salman was seen waving at his fans during the shooting of his movie Tubelight. To note, this video was made in the locales of Manali where Tubelight shot. In the video, Salman was accompanied by his child co-star Matin Rey Tangu as he was walking down a street in Manali.

His fans were quite ecstatic to see him in the city and were seen cheering for him. Overwhelmed with the response, Salman too waved back which must have left the fans beaming with happiness.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video from Tubelight shooting in Manali:

Although Tubelight failed to leave a mark at the box office, Salman’s gesture did give his fans in Manali a memory to cherish forever. As of now, the superstar is working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and in the lead and is slated to release on Eid this year.

