Salman Khan on why Bollywood movies fail to woo audience: We try to make best film, sometimes it doesn’t work

Bollywood has been witnessing a tough time these days as films are struggling to set the box office on fire. As a result, there has been a constant debate about Bollywood's continuous downfall, and everyone has been brimming with an opinion. Recently, Salman Khan was also quizzed about the same when he made an appearance at a promotional event for Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. To this, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor emphasised that there is no fixed formula to delivering success at the box office.

Salman further emphasised that Bollywood filmmakers do try to make the best film every time. However, things don’t work out always. “We all try to make the best film. We want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s no formula to it,” he added. Salman also spoke about collaborations with South industries and said that it has always been there. The Dabangg star also emphasised that these collaborations also gave him a chance to work with stars like Sudeep, Prabhu Dheva, Prakash Raj, etc. “I am working with Venky now (Venkatesh), who started with Anari. There was even Kamal Haasan. All the south people have worked here and given big hits,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on Farhad Samji's directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. According to media reports, the movie will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

