Salman Khan will not be forgiven for blackbuck incident warns gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

It has only been a few weeks since death threats were issued to superstar Salman Khan and father Salim Khan. While the Mumbai Police swung into action, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was reportedly named responsible for the threats. Now, as per latest reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell has revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has sent out another warning.

Reportedly, on July 10, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has warned that his community and he will never forgive Salman Khan for the blackbuck incident. The Special Cell added that Lawrence Bishnoi will only reconsider his decision after Salman Khan issues an apology in public.

This update comes just days after Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat filed a complaint at Jodhpur police station alleging that he received death threats through a letter. The threat letter was similar to the letter that was given to Salman Khan. Advocate Saraswat revealed, that the letter stated, "Enemy's friend is an enemy. Will do something like Moosewala."

The threatening person wrote 'LB-GB' on Salman's letter. 'LB-GB' is also written on the letter sent to the Advocate. LB refers to Lawrence Bishnoi and GB as Goldie Brar. The matter is currently under investigation.

In fact, on Saturday, Salman Khan did not step out to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid. At his residence in Mumbai, Salman Khan's fans had gathered in large numbers. However, the actor did not appear on his balcony owing to the death threats he has received in the last few months.

