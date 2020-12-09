Salman Khan wins hearts with a candid PHOTO as he flaunts his beefed up muscles while ploughing

Salman Khan has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming film Antim. Meanwhile, check out a candid picture of the superstar.

has become an avid social media user in current times and we get proof of the same through his timeline. The actor often keeps on sharing varied posts ranging from his candid pictures to family moments thereby winning hearts in no time. While reports suggest that the superstar has begun shooting for his upcoming film Antim, it seems like he is also spending some ‘me time’, and what better way to check the same other than his handle!

As we speak of this, the Radhe actor has shared a candid picture on his Instagram handle that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. He is seen ploughing the fields while flaunting his beefed-up muscles which is sufficient enough to leave everyone drooling! Salman is wearing a grey t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching lowers. He also wears a funky cap while keeping his face hidden and poses for the picture. The star further adds a caption that reads, ‘mother earth.’

Check out his post below:

As of now, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next movie which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring that has been helmed by Prabhudeva. The star cast wrapped up the film’s shooting a few days back. As has been mentioned above, the actor has kick-started shooting for Antim that also features Aayush Sharma and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The shooting schedule reportedly began from November 16 with a chase sequence in Pune followed by another one in Karjat.

