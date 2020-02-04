Salman Khan wins hearts by flashing his million dollar smile in a candid picture; Check it out

Salman Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama, Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Goa which also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

, who was last seen in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 with , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor was busy shooting for the movie in Goa accompanied by Randeep Hooda. Besides this, Salman has also been shooting for Colors reality show Bigg Boss season 13 on weekends in Mumbai. Recently, there were reports that Salman is all set to develop a franchise based on the adventures of Indiana Jones.

Salman, who loves to post on his Instagram account and entertain his fans with pictures and videos of himself, has treated his fans with a stunning picture of the actor on a Tuesday morning. In the candid picture, we can see Salman is all smiles while holding a cup of coffee in his hand. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Subah ki coffee aur sooraj!" (Morning coffee and the sun) As soon as Bajrangi Bhaijaan posted the picture, his fans are going crazy over it and showering hearts on the post.

Check out Salman Khan's post here:

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and . It will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan. She was first seen shaking a leg with the megastar in the song Slow Motion in his film Bharat. The movie also marks Salman's second collaboration with Randeep after Sultan and third collaboration with director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The movie is all set to release on Eid 2020. It is produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited.

