Salman Khan wins hearts by flashing his million dollar smile as he poses with a cute fan in this throwback pic

Salman Khan is beaming with joy as he poses with a little girl in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

Due to the lockdown, is quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse. The superstar had recently shared a video with his nephew Nirvan Khan where he stated that even they were scared of this pandemic and are at their farmhouse and are missing everyone. Amid the lockdown, Salman recently shared a video where he gave a hilarious twist to one of the iconic scenes from his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya by recreating the scene on how it would be amid Coronavirus pandemic.

And now, we came across a throwback picture of Salman shared by a fan posing with a little cute kid. We all know Salman's love for kids. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan often posts photos and videos with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan and Yohan. There is no doubt that the inner child of the superstar comes out when he gets time to spend with kids. Similarly, in this throwback picture posted by a fan, the superstar is beaming with joy while posing with a cute little girl who is showing off her adorable smile.

Meanwhile, the Bharat actor has been doing his bit during the lockdown by supporting over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry. Salman Khan's NGO has been providing for people with their education and medical needs. Several times in the past, the Khan family has helped the nation in times of need. And this time too, they stepped up like others from the industry.

Check out Salman Khan's picture here:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and Saiee Manjrekar and next, he will be seen romancing in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman will also feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge

