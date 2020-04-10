Salman Khan wins hearts as he provides food essentials for daily wage earners apart from transferring money

Salman Khan has garnered appreciation from everyone for sending food essentials for the daily wage earners apart from providing monetary help. Read on for further details.

is someone who always wears his heart on the sleeves and there are many instances which prove the same. Of late, the superstar has been garnering a lot of praise from everyone for lending support to the daily wage earners amid the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, Salman has taken the intiative of providing financial assistance to 25,000 workers who have been affected by the current situation. According to reports, he has also began the money transfer for the same.

In the midst of all this, Salman’s friend Baba Siddiqui has recently tweeted a few pictures on social media which will surely make us respect the superstar even more. So, the Radhe actor has not only been proving monetary help to the needy people but he is also sending food essentials for them so that they do not face any issues of hunger or poverty during the lockdown period. The pictures show trucks filled with food items meant for those people.

Check out the tweet below:

Thank you beingsalmankhan tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

As per media reports, Salman has received the account details of 16,000 workers to date and has provided financial help for them. The Bharat actor has also been garnering praises for his latest social media post in which he has expressed gratitude towards everyone for abiding by the rules of the lockdown imposed across the country. On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also features , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

