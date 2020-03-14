Salman Khan wishes birthday boy 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Aamir Khan & all we want to say is 'It is never too late'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today and here is Salman Khan's wish for the superstar. Check it out.

The Khans have been ruling Bollywood for a very long time and even after all these years, their fans can't seem to get enough of him. Every single time any of the Khans come together on stage or often, on screen, all eyes are on them and for all the right reasons after all. There has always been this sense of friendliness that they have shared, and yet, reports about things being unwell, among many other things have been around for the longest time now.

But today, on 's 55th birthday, Salman took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday and well, it is never too late sure fits the bill just fine right here. Minutes away from midnight, Salman took to social media as he wrote a sweet wish, "Happy bday Laal Singh Chaddha' and what had our attention is the throwback photo, because cmon, can we guess at one glance how old can this picture possibly be?

Check out 's post right here:

Meanwhile, Aamir has been currently gearing up for his film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and despite the Coronavirus outbreak, they continue to shoot for the movie. In fact, Salman too, has decided to continue shooting for his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while so many films have stalled shoot as a safety measure.

Credits :Instagram

