Salman Khan wishes to bring Dabangg's Chulbul Panday, Kick's Devil & Wanted's Radhe together on the screen

Salman Khan wishes to have a crossover of Dabangg's Chulbul Panday, Kick's Devil & Wanted's Radhe together on the screen together.

The hunk of Bollywood, is an actor whose stardom has reached the sky. The star is known for his iconic characters in films. Be it Prem, Chulbul Panday, Lovely Singh or Radhe, every character played by Salman becomes a rage in the audience. Lately, Salman has once again become the talk of the town as he returns in his cop avatar with the third installment of his popular Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the actor is all out promoting the film.

While 2019 seemed to be lighter for Salman, the actor is gearing up to end the year with a bang! Salman has already been making the headlines for reprising two of his most iconic characters in his upcoming films, Chulbul Panday in Dabangg 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. To top it all, the actor has also announced Dabangg 4 in the making. Talking about his colossal roles, Salman Khan revealed that he wishes to bring a crossover of Dabangg's Chulbul Panday, Kick's Devil & Wanted's Radhe together on the screen.

Back to Chulbul Panday, Salman revealed that scriptwriter Dilip Shukla first wrote the script with him being a grey, corrupt and ruthless police officer. However, later Salman altered his character to make the film massier. With Kick 2 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai being on cards after Dabangg 3, the actor is all set to serve the audience with some masala content.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is all set to release across cinema halls on December 20. Besides Salman Khan being the face of the fil, it also stars reprising her role as Rajjo, new entrant Saiee Manjrekar, and Kiccha Sudeep.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

