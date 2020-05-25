Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak with his new song Bhai Bhai as he promotes brotherhood; Watch VIDEO

Salman Khan is here with another song of his and this time, he is making up for no film release on Eid 2020. Here's his Eid Mubarak wish for fans with a song, Bhai Bhai.

has definitely been making the most of this lockdown as far as his productivity and creativity are concerned. While he has been focusing on staying fit given the film's shoot due post lockdown, he has also released his songs during the lockdown. The actor is at his farmhouse in Panvel along with other friends of his and on the special occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, the actor made sure to make it special for his fans.

Eid has been synonymous to Salman Khan's film releases for a while now, however, his film couldn't see the light of the day due to the Coronavirus outbreak. None the less, even though a little late, Salman took to social media to wish everyone Eid Mubarak and also make up to fans for the release of Radhe being delayed. The song has been shot at and around his farmhouse, as can be seen, and as the name suggests, it aims to promote brotherhood. One of the main lines of the song talks about Hindu-Muslim unity, and well, we bet fans are going gushing over the actor.

Check out Salman Khan's song 'Bhai Bhai' here:

Isn't this the perfect Eidi to fans?

Meanwhile, Salman wrote along with the revelation of his song, 'Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai' (I had told you in the morning that I have made something for you, see and tell me how do you like it. Happy Eid to all of you).

