Salman Khan wishes 'Healthier wealthier wiser' 38th birthday to Katrina Kaif; See PIC here

Superstar Salman Khan penned a sweet note for actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday. Scroll below to see.

One of the most favourite Bollywood actresses, turned 38 today. Wishes have been pouring in for the gorgeous diva. Not only her fans, but Bollywood celebrities have wished the actress on her special day. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, a lot of stars have penned birthday notes for Katrina on their social media handles. Late in the evening on July 16, superstar also penned a special birthday wish for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star.

He posted a picture with Katrina Kaif and wished her a ‘healthier wealthier wiser’ birthday. “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life,” wrote Salman Khan along with the picture. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in many movies, most of which have been blockbuster hits. They appeared together in Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, Partner, Tiger Zinda Hai, and more. The two of them have always won hearts with their on-screen chemistry.

Take a look:

Recently, a source close to Pinkvilla informed that Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and the team of Tiger 3 will be shooting for the action-packed espionage in multiple European countries. The team Tiger will be flying abroad to kick off the overseas leg of the film in the second half of August and will be shooting non-stop for two months. The movie will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and he will be seen playing the role of a rogue ISI agent.

