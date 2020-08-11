Salman Khan wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday as the actors collaborate again for Kick 2

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan are all set to feature in Kick 2. Meanwhile, the actor has also wished the former on her birthday.

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on 11th August and people showered wishes on her from all over the country. The Sri Lankan beauty has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for a long period. Now, the actress has got one of her best birthday gifts in the form of a new project that happens to be Kick 2. Yes, you heard it right! She will feature alongside none other than himself in the movie.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda has shared this piece of news on Twitter much to the excitement of Jacqueline’s fans. She has revealed how the producer (Sajid) locked the script at 4 am in the morning. That’s not all. She also reveals that the actress will be playing an exceptional role in Kick 2. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has wished Jacqueline on her birthday by sharing a picture of the two of them on social media. He further writes, “Happy bday Jacky... Wish u all d happiness.”

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon Welcome Back! NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala (WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Jacqueline and Salman earlier collaborated for Kick back in 2014 that went on to become a huge hit. A few days back, both of them also appeared in a music video titled Tere Bina and their wonderful on-screen chemistry did wonders yet again. Talking about the actress, she was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and in the lead roles.

