Salman Khan wishes Sanjay Dutt with this THROWBACK pic; Can you guess the song?

Sanjay Dutt and share a very special bond, and it is not hidden from anyone. The friendship or rather brotherhood of these two stars goes back in time. The PK actor turned a year older today, and wishes have been pouring in from every corner for him. Well, it would have been incomplete if Bhaijaan would not have wished one of his best friends. Salman did not disappoint his fans and took to his Instagram handle to wish Sanju Baba.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan posted a picture of him and Sanjay Dutt from a very popular song of them. If you haven’t guessed it yet from the picture, let us tell you that this still is from the very famous song, ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’. Salman posted a picture of him and Sanjay wearing an open jacket and flaunting their lean bodies. He captioned this image as, “Happy bday Baba.” This throwback picture is definitely a treat for all the fans.

Reportedly, this song was from the movie Dus starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, which never got released. Dus was expected to release in 1997, but due to the sudden demise of director Mukul S Anand, the film was never completed. The film that also featured Kundra and was touted to be an espionage thriller where Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were supposed to play army officers.

Well, how many hearts for the brotherhood of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt?

