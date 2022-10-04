Salman Khan wishes Zeeshan Siddique as the latter celebrates his 30th birthday; PIC

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars to have graced the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a career spanning more than three decades and enjoys a dedicated cult fan following. He continues to charm audiences with his swag and has an aura of his own. While he is such a big star, he values his fans and makes it a point to greet them on his birthdays and on Eid apart from other fan interactions that he is a part of. He is quite active on social media and tries to greet every person that matters to him, on their birthday.

ON 3rd October, 2022, Salman Khan sent across a birthday greeting to Zeeshan Siddiqui, Mumbai's youngest member of the legislative assembly as he turned 30 years old. Salman shared a throwback photo of him with the birthday boy where both of them were twinning in black. While Salman Khan wore a t-shirt and sported a clean shaven look, Zeeshan Siddiqui wore a stylish hoodie and had light beard on his face. Both of them smiled into the camera.