Salman Khan wishes Zeeshan Siddique as the latter celebrates his 30th birthday; PIC
Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars to have graced the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a career spanning more than three decades and enjoys a dedicated cult fan following. He continues to charm audiences with his swag and has an aura of his own. While he is such a big star, he values his fans and makes it a point to greet them on his birthdays and on Eid apart from other fan interactions that he is a part of. He is quite active on social media and tries to greet every person that matters to him, on their birthday.
ON 3rd October, 2022, Salman Khan sent across a birthday greeting to Zeeshan Siddiqui, Mumbai's youngest member of the legislative assembly as he turned 30 years old. Salman shared a throwback photo of him with the birthday boy where both of them were twinning in black. While Salman Khan wore a t-shirt and sported a clean shaven look, Zeeshan Siddiqui wore a stylish hoodie and had light beard on his face. Both of them smiled into the camera.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad. Movies aside, the actor is also hosting Big Boss 16.
