Salman Khan working on another song after Tere Bina & Pyaar Karona to complete a trilogy? Here’s what we know

As per the latest report, Salman Khan may be working on another song after his recent songs Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona amid the lockdown. A recent report states that it may feature Salman and Waluscha this time.

A day back, broke the internet with his new single, Tere Bina featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. The romantic track came after the Pyaar Karona single that was about spreading love among people amid the lockdown. The superstar has been using his time at Panvel farmhouse amid COVID 19 lockdown to complete his songs. Now, as per a recent report, Salman may be working on another song after Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona to complete his trilogy of singles.

Yes, as per a report in Mid-Day, sources close to the actor have revealed to the daily that those who are close to the superstar want him to complete his trilogy of single tracks. The source also informed the daily that the new song that Salman may choose to work on post Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona may be about love in the lockdown. It may also speak of a need for harmony among the world. The source also mentioned that the superstar may be writing the song as of now and once done, a composer will be roped in.

While the song that came out yesterday featured Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa’s daughter Sienna Robinson, the new song may feature Waluscha with Salman. The source also told the daily that usually, Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of makeup and styling and Waluscha works as the set coordinator for filming the songs around the Panvel farmhouse. However, the source added that the new song may feature Waluscha and Salman. The source also revealed that Salman also gets to try new ways of direction with these songs.

Well, if this is true, Salman Khan fans are in for another treat after Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona. The song Tere Bina is already trending across various platforms and fans are loving Salman’s singing stint amid the lockdown. The superstar, who cannot face the camera amid the lockdown, is using his time to work on other things like his music. Currently, he is in Panvel at his farmhouse amid the lockdown with close friends and family. Salman has been doing his bit to help everyone who has been affected by COVID 19 as well.

