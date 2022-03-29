Salman Khan on working with Chiranjeevi in Godfather: It has been a wonderful experience

Salman Khan, known for top entertaining films like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg’, is all set to appear in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Today, during IIFA Awards 2022 press conference, Salman opened up about his cameo in close friend Chairanjeevi’s film.

Salman said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here.”

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the first schedule of Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is touted as a commercial entertainer. Mohan Raja shared some BTS glimpses and announced the wrap of the schedule. Sharing the same, Mohan took to social media handle and wrote, “Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team (sic).”

To note, apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and others in key roles. Besides Godfather, Salman Khan has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

