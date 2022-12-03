Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot; Drops new PIC from the set

Salman Khan was busy shooting for his next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film has been in news for a long time. Today, the actor announced that the shooting has been completed for the film. Along with the news he also shared a new picture from the set. Sporting long hair and a beard, Salman’s avatar in the film has already become a trend. The highly anticipated action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

Salman Khan’s Instagram post:

Taking to social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film. He further wrote the caption, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a multi-coloured jacket with a black outfit. From the picture, it looks like it is a song scene as we can see dancers in the background. Salman is looking dapper in the look.