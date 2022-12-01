Salman Khan wraps up shoot of his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Report

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to be seen on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released in 2021. Due to the pandemic, fans couldn't watch him in theatres. The Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was slated to release this year, but the makers postponed it to Eid 2023. The latest report suggests that Salman has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

According to India Today, the actor has completed the shoot and the film is running on schedule. It is slated to release in theatres on 21st April 2023. On Wednesday, Salman was clicked in an all-black look outside the sets. He sported a black vest and a lungi as he shot a special song. Fans will get to see a new avatar of Salman as he has donned a long hair look in the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast

Apart from Salman, the film features an ensemble star cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and South star Daggubati Venkatesh. It will mark Shehnaaz's big Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the film will also star Bhumika Chawla and Bhagyashree in important roles.

Work front

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will be seen in the most-awaited film, Tiger 3. His Tiger franchise has a massive fan following and everyone's eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. He will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif and Revathy. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. It will release on Diwali 2023. He also has Kick 2 and No Entry sequel in the pipeline.