Salman Khan to Yuvika Chaudhary; Actors who landed in soup for casteist slurs

Time and again, several celebrities have found themselves amidst controversy for spewing a word or two which landed them in trouble. The recent one to join the list was Yuvika Chaudhary, who used a casteist slur to describe the way she was dressed in a video with husband and actor Prince Narula. But she is not alone, here is a list of actors and celebrities who have been called out for their controversial remarks.

Yuvraj Singh

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was reportedly arrested by the Haryana Police in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram live session. However, Yuvraj was reportedly released on interim bail following interrogation, which lasted for three hours.

Salman Khan

In 2018, Salman Khan got a breather after the Ludhiana court rejected the petition filed against him for allegedly making casteist remarks. The superstar reportedly used a casteist slur while referring to his dancing skills during the promotion of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Shilpa Shetty

Few years back, actress Shilpa Shetty also allegedly used a casteist remark to describe her choice of clothing at home. The actress later apologized for the comment that sparked a row and led to an FIR being filed against her.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary was the recent one to fall in trouble after the actress used a casteist slur to describe the way she was dressed in a video wherein her husband, actor-model Prince Narula was in the midst of a grooming session. Later, Yuvika tweeted, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic),". Yuvika was arrested but later released on interim bail.

Munmun Dutta

A few months back, actress Munmun Dutta got herself in major trouble after she used a casteist slur in one of her videos following which she faced severe backlash for hurting the sentiments of the SC/ST community. An FIR was also filed against Munmum at Mumbai’s Amboli police station in the matter. The actress realized her mistake very soon and rectified it by apologizing on social media.