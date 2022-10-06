Salman Khan’s 10 entertaining characters, from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Andaz Apna Apna

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has created a mark for himself in the industry and has given us some iconic and entertaining characters in more than 30 years that he has been in this industry. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and it is always a visual treat for the fans to see him dance, do action or romance a heroine on the big screen. Well, every character that Salman plays becomes memorable but today we are going to list down 10 of his most entertaining characters.

Partner

Salman Khan played the role of Prem Kulkarni aka Love Guru in Partner which also starred Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Govinda played a nerdy man who had a crush on his wife and Salman played his mentor who trained him on how to impress her. Salman’s character in the film was too much fun and we bet many guys took love lessons following his character in the film.

Ready

Salman Khan and Asin starrer Ready was yet another entertaining film and the actor’s character too was fun. Salman played a fun-loving family man in this film who falls in love with a girl and fights the people who come in between him and his lady love.

Dabangg

Salman Khan as a cop in Dabangg was one of his most loved and entertaining characters to date. He played Chulbul Pandey and after that, we saw many kids wanting to mimic the star’s character and whenever we talk about cops in Bollywood, people still take Chulbul Pandey’s name.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as an innocent spiritual person who is a firm believer of Lord Hanuman touched the hearts of several people. Be it his nature of always telling the truth or his affection and love for Munni, Prem became a memorable character.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan was seen in a double role in the film which also starred Sonam Kapoor. Salman played a small-town theatre actor Prem Dilwala and a Prince at the same time and entertained us with his wonderful transition from one character to another.

Andaz Apna Apna

This film is still considered one of the cult films in Bollywood. The film starring Aamir and Salman along with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon still manages to make us all laugh and entertain us in all possible ways. Salman’s role in the film was quite entertaining and we have to admit that Salman and Aamir’s comic timing in the film is too good to handle.

No Entry

Salman Khan yet again managed to make his fans laugh with his comic timing in No Entry. The film which also stars an ensemble cast of Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Bipasha Basu. Be it his swag or his Casanova avatar, everything was loved by fans and now if reports are to be believed then a sequel of this film is in the making.

Hum Dil Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were one of the best on-screen pairs of their time. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic is still one of the best films of its time. Be it the songs of the film, Salman-Aishwarya’s crackling chemistry or Salman’s character Sameer, fans remember it all.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was a rom-com and its storyline was quite entertaining. Salman plays a doctor in the film who falls in love with Katrina’s character but to impress her he lies to her about his fake marriage with Sushmita Sen who is also his nurse in his clinic. What follows is a lot of confusion and chaos and Salman entertaining all of us.

Ek Tha Tiger

Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger is a spy thriller at its best. The film follows the romance that blossoms between a RAW agent Tiger and an ISI agent Zoya. In this action-packed thriller, Salman’s character Tiger is the strength of the film. Ek Tha Tiger marks another power-packed performance by Salman Khan which also has comic undertones. This is the reason why Salman’s Tiger is one of his most iconic characters.

