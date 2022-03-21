Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case to now be heard in Rajasthan High Court

Salman Khan continues to face the legal music. Amid several court cases, the actor's 1998 blackbuck poaching case is still ongoing. On Monday, ANI reported a development. As per the latest update, the Rajasthan High Court has allowed the transfer petition of the case. This means all the pleas relating to the actor and the poaching case will now be heard in the High Court.

ANI's official tweet read, "1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court. "

Take a look:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.