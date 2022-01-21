Salman Khan's advocate says 'why bring religion' while fighting defamation case against Panvel neighbour

Salman Khan and his advocate Pradeep Gandhy have been fighting his defamation case since sometime now. For the unversed, Salman had filed a defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour after he made several allegations against Salman Khan on social media. The court case was resumed for hearing on Thursday and advocate Gandhy stated that Salman's neighbour Ketan Kakkad's allegations were wild and baseless.

Kakkad had reportedly purchased a plot of land in Panvel, close to Salman Khan's home, around 1995. In his legal suit, Salman Khan's advocate has stated that Kakkad's land was cancelled by Maharastra Government or the concerned forest department as illegal.

The Allegations

However, Kakkad has claimed that the land was deemed illegal and allegedly cancelled by the forest department as per instructions from the actor. Salman then reportedly went on to construct a gate and block the only entry and exit to the land, claims Kakkad.

The neighbour has also accused the actor of building an eco-friendly Ganesh temple. He claimed that access to this temple was blocked by Khan and the temple has been claimed by the actor. Apart from this, he has also claimed that Salman Khan grabbed Kakkad's land.

In Reply

Fighting these allegations, Salman's advocate Gandhy, on behalf of the actor, said, "In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals."

Gandhy also shot back at allegations of the actor colluding with politicians. "I (Salman Khan) have no political aspirations, I have never met with politicians."

The court hearing in the property matter will continue on Friday. Additional Sessions Judge Anil H Laddha has now sought official property papers or a map of the land to verify the facts.

