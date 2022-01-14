Salman Khan's announcement came as a surprise to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 writer; Reveals sharing idea 3 years ago

During a promotional event for RRR the previous month, Salman Khan stunned his fans by revealing that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) is in the pipeline. Surprising, not just admirers but it came as a surprise to even the Bajrangi Bhaijaan team. For KV Vijayendra Prasad, the legendary writer who authored the much-loved 2015 hit, the news of Pawan Putra Bhaijaan (as Khan has called the sequel) came as a complete shock. Prasad, who is well-acquainted with Salman's impulses, laughed and revealed “Salman’s announcement came as a total surprise,” in an interview.

The writer disclosed his feelings about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel in a conversation with Mid-Day. As pleased as he is that the star has pushed the sequel forward, the famous writer discloses that discussions on a sequel began in late 2018. He added that he pitched Salman bhai a sequel concept three years ago. I didn't get a yes or no from him at the time. "At the time, I didn’t get a yes or no from him. I didn’t know whether he had liked the story as he did not say anything, nor did he respond later." He said that's why he never mentioned Pawan Putra Bhaijaan before. Khan gave his approval to the project in a big way, on stage and in front of the RRR cast, despite the fact that it was a little late.

The writer also told Mid-Day that he did not know who is directing the sequel. He also added that while it is a natural assumption on his part to think Kabir Khan will and he would want him to direct the sequel too as he did a wonderful job in Bajrangi Bhaijaan; he had no role in the decision-making process. According to a trade source, Salman is likely to meet the writer next month when he will be Hyderabad bound February to shoot a cameo and dance sequence for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

