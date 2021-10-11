Salman Khan's Antim eyes 26 November theatrical release, will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2

Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim starring alongside Ayush Sharma has been making noise for several reasons. The film was in the buzz for its possible Diwali release. However, a latest report in Mid-Day reveals that director Mahesh Manjrekar and team will most probably be getting the film ready for a November-end theatrical release.

Salman, who recently returned from Tiger 3 shoot, has been shooting for a few extra scenes. A trade source informed the portal, "After returning from the international schedule of Tiger 3, Salman filmed some solo dialogue scenes between October 4 and 6. The decision to add more sequences, featuring the actor, was taken jointly by Salman and Mahesh after seeing the rushes of the gangster-cop drama."

With these new scenes, the film's editing is expected to take a little longer and that it why the film's won't be releasing on Diwali.

"So, the director and Salman decided to push the release to November 26," the source added. Antim will now clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office.

While Antim was earlier being considered for a digital release, the film has reportedly shaped up well and thus will be releasing in theatres.

The source added that the action drama will be releasing on streaming platforms four weeks after its theatrical release. A source closely associated with the project states, “Antim is currently in the last leg of editing. With the movie halls in Maharashtra set to reopen later this month, the team is eyeing a theatrical release on November 26."

