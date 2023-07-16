Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra makes rare appearance; Fans are STUNNED

Harshaali Malhotra, Salman Khan’s co-star in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was recently spotted during an outing in the city on Saturday night. The actress was clicked when she stepped out from seemingly a Kathak institute. She was spotted in Mumbai’s Khar. For the unversed, Harshaali was only in class 1 when she shot for the Kabir Khan film. She is certainly all grown up now!

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra gets clicked in the city

A video of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress from her latest outing was shared by the paparazzi. Malhotra was wearing a multicolored kurti and exuded a natural glow during her appearance. She even posed for the paparazzi with a lovely smile. The video is currently viral on social media.

Several fans reacted to the trending video on Instagram. They were stunned at her beautiful appearance and called her all grown up. One fan commented,”Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar .. Bacche Bade Hogye ..“ There were several other people who said that she reminded them of TV actress Disha Parmar. A comment read, “she is so damn cute looks like a mini version of dishaparmar.” Many people called her pretty, cute and adorable. They were left impressed with her simplicity in dressing and innocent smile. One person said, “She is looking beautiful in suit”, while another was, “Woow she's so gorgeous n simple.”

Harshaali Malhotra’s professional front

Harshaali Malhotra made her big screen debut in Kabir Khan's directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan, playing a Pakistani Muslim girl and acting alongside Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She received huge critical acclaim for her performance as a mute girl and she also went on to win several prestigious awards including the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in 2022. The actress has also acted in television serials such as Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Harshaali had expressed her excitement for a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She said that she hoped Salman Khan would have a role for her and that the film would go on floors soon. The actress also revealed that she is in regular touch with Salman Khan and that she wishes him on his birthday every year. While reminiscing about her experience on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan set, Harshaali shared, “We used to have a lot of fun while filming. We would go on ATV rides, and even play table tennis.”

