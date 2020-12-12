Salman Khan's banter with bodyguard Jaggi is unmissable as he attends his birthday in Film City; WATCH

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim in Mumbai's Film City. Meanwhile, check out an unseen video from there.

There are times when stars have come forward and celebrated special occasions associated with their staffers. We can take the example of here who attended her maid’s wedding. Moreover, many of us also remember how Allu Arjun celebrated his personal assistant’s birthday at his home. These sweet gestures of the members of the film fraternity won hearts in no time thanks to social media. Now, yet another B-town actor has made headlines owing to a similar event.

who is currently busy shooting for Antim in Film City recently celebrated the birthday of his bodyguard Jaggi there itself. One can see the latter cutting a cake as the others cheer for him. However, it is his banter with the superstar later on that leaves the others in splits. It so happened that when Jaggi offered to feed a piece of the cake to Salman, the superstar who is a health freak opened his mouth and pretended to have it.

Check out the video below:

This hilarious gesture of Salman left the others including Jaggi in splits. Another reason why the actor did not have the cake might be because of the rules of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and track pants in the video. Meanwhile, the actor’s first look from Antim was revealed a few days back in which he plays the role of a Sikh cop. The movie also features Aayush Sharma and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the pipeline.

