Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera reveals details of his mother's FIR against neighbor for defamation

Shera, Salman Khan's long-time bodyguard, has recently been in the news due to a complaint filed by his mother against a member of their residential society. The complaint, directed at the secretary of the building, was lodged at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai. Shera's parents reside in Manish Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai.

Details about FIR lodged by Shera's mother against neighbor

According to a report by The Times of India, Shera's mother, Pritam Kaur Jolly, has lodged a complaint against Jayantilal Patel, a member of their housing society, accusing him of defamation and using offensive language against her. In the FIR, Pritam Kaur alleges that Patel used derogatory language to tarnish her reputation. The incident reportedly occurred during the co-operative housing society's annual General Meeting.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera revealed to the portal that his family's residence in Ashish Co-operative Housing Society spanned over 50 years, but he moved to Oshiwara a few years ago, while his parents continued to live in their old home. Shera shared that his mother was the society's chairperson, and Jayantilal Patel served as the secretary. Explaining the history of the case, he stated that the building renovation started in 2016 with a budget of Rs 60 lakh promised by Patel. He said, “The secretary was not able to complete the work and then my mother resigned from her post in 2021.”

More about the case involving Shera’s mother

Shera elaborated that the secretary held ‘grudges,’ leading to Patel and 13 other members filing a complaint against his mother. He mentioned that the situation worsened during the AGM, where a book falsely accused her of filing baseless complaints against Patel and the society. Shera revealed, “But that wasn't the case. The registrar's office issued a notice to debar the society secretary and that notice was returned to the office.”

Shera provided an update, noting that the ongoing case is awaiting resolution with the higher authority, with the society committee instructed to submit documents by October 26. According to Shera, Patel verbally abused and threatened his mother during the AGM attended by his parents. Shera added, “How can you do that to a woman and a senior citizen? My mother said that we should file a complaint, so we went ahead and filed a complaint at the DN Nagar Police Station under sections 509 and 500."

