Salman Khan's candid moment with nephews Nirvaan, Ahil and baby Ayat is hard to miss; See PHOTO

Salman Khan is known to be very close to the children of his family. Meanwhile, check out the superstar's latest picture with Nirvaan, Ahil and Ayat.

At a time when the Coronavirus has gripped the entire country as the rest of the world, the lockdown has become inevitable and everyone is bound to follow it. But on the positive front, we are getting an ample amount of time to spend with our family members and loved ones, isn’t it? That is what has been doing for the past few months. The Bharat actor is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel along with his family and friends.

The superstar has also been active on social media and keeps on sharing updates on his daily life from time to time. Recently, Salman Khan has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is all things adorable! The Kick actor is seen spending some quality time with his nephews Nirvaan, Ahil, and niece Ayat. The three of them can be seen holding the baby girl as Ahil gently gives a peck on her cheek.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Salman Khan’s last movie was Bharat co-starring , , Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and in the lead roles. He is currently awaiting the release of his next movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman has also announced his next project co-starring Pooja Hedge that is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to be believed, he will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif for yet another project.

