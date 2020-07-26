  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan's candid moment with nephews Nirvaan, Ahil and baby Ayat is hard to miss; See PHOTO

Salman Khan is known to be very close to the children of his family. Meanwhile, check out the superstar's latest picture with Nirvaan, Ahil and Ayat.
5937 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan's candid moment with nephews Nirvaan, Ahil and baby Ayat is hard to miss; See PHOTOSalman Khan's candid moment with nephews Nirvaan, Ahil and baby Ayat is hard to miss; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when the Coronavirus has gripped the entire country as the rest of the world, the lockdown has become inevitable and everyone is bound to follow it. But on the positive front, we are getting an ample amount of time to spend with our family members and loved ones, isn’t it? That is what Salman Khan has been doing for the past few months. The Bharat actor is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel along with his family and friends.

The superstar has also been active on social media and keeps on sharing updates on his daily life from time to time. Recently, Salman Khan has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is all things adorable! The Kick actor is seen spending some quality time with his nephews Nirvaan, Ahil, and niece Ayat. The three of them can be seen holding the baby girl as Ahil gently gives a peck on her cheek.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Siblings ... Nirvankhan15

A post shared by Salman Khan (beingsalmankhan) on

On the work front, Salman Khan’s last movie was Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in the lead roles. He is currently awaiting the release of his next movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman has also announced his next project co-starring Pooja Hedge that is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to be believed, he will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif for yet another project. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back, Maneesh Sharma to direct Tiger 3?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement