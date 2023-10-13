Salman Khan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chuke co-star Bhairavi Vaidya passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

It is always sad to hear the death of any actor who was able to touch so many lives with their work. Bhairavi Vaidya, the actress who had appeared in films like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal and Salman Khan starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, has sadly passed away. Let us find out in detail about the cause of her untimely demise.

Bhairavi Vaidya passed away

According to an ETimes report, actress Bhairavi Vaidya passed away on October 8 at the age of 67. She had been battling cancer for the past six months. In her long career spanning four and a half decades, the actress has done several television serials as well as plays and films. Vaidya was also a significant name in the Gujarati cinema; she had recently appeared in the TV show Nima Denzongpa as well as shows like Hasratein and Mahisagar. Vaidya was also in the Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ventilator.

In Bollywood, she has done projects like Humraaz, Hera Pheri, What's Your Rashee, Kya Dil Ne Kaha, and others. Vaidya had a supporting role in Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 1999 Subhash Ghai film Taal. Apart from these, she also appeared in Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji starrer 2001 film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke as a supporting cast.

Vaidya's daughter pays tribute to her

Recently, her daughter Janki Vaidya took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her mother. Sharing a pic, Janki wrote: "For me you Are my,

Maa,Mom,Mummy,Choti,Bhairavi...A Colourful,Fearless,Creative,Caring,Responsible! 1st an Actor Than a Wife and than a Parent!!!"

In her long post, Janki remembered her mother as someone who was able to 'build her name in the the industry'. She concluded the post by writing, "Maa Stay at Peace ...I promise I'll be a good child...You Takecare of yourself I'll do the rest".

May her soul rest in peace.

