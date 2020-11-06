  1. Home
Salman Khan's cop avatar in crime drama Antim still undecided with 15 days left for film to go on floors

Salman Khan is keen on playing a Punjabi cop whereas director Mahesh Manjrekar has other ideas for the actor's role in Antim. Read on to know more.
Salman Khan had a no show at the box office this year, thanks to the pandemic but the actor is now raring to go. After wrapping up Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai a few weeks ago, Salman's next will be a crime drama helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. In the flick, Salman will be seen alongside brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and the team is all set to begin shoot in the second half of this month.

The crime drama titled Antim will be shot on the outskirts of Mumbai at ND Studios in Karjat for two months after the muhurat on Diwali day. However, despite the kick-off date approaching soon, Salman, who will be playing a cop, is undecided on his avatar. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Salman is keen on playing a Punjabi cop whereas Manjrekar wants the actor to play a Mahrashtrian cop given that the film is a remake of the hit 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. 

A source revealed to the portal, "Salman wants to play a Punjabi police officer. He believes it will lend pan-India appeal to the film. Over the past few days, Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character. It has finally been decided that the actor will conduct a look test this weekend, during which he will flaunt a Maharashtrian avatar and a north Indian get-up, and accordingly zero in on his final look." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar confirmed the shoot will begin in November. He said, "We plan to start shoot in the next 15 days. Salman and Aayush will have never-seen-before looks in the movie."  

